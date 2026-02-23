Quinton Aaron Photos From Spiritual Wedding to 'Wife'

Quinton Aaron’s relationship with his now-estranged ex Margarita Aaron has completely unraveled since his spinal stroke -- but newly obtained photos show a very different vibe back when they said "I do" in their "spiritual wedding."

In the pics, Margarita’s rocking a massive sparkler and cozying up to Quinton inside a chapel from December 2024 -- paperwork getting signed, car selfies, celebratory food, smiles all around ... basically full newlywed energy!

As we reported ... Margarita claims she gave Quinton a heads up that her marriage to her ex-husband might not be officially over because her ex was the last one with the paperwork. Whatever the case, Quinton and Margarita still went forward with a ceremony and signed marriage documents. Margarita says they were just hopeful and head-over-heels, and very much looked it in the pics.

Margarita is now reflecting on the day, telling TMZ Quinton woke her up on Christmas Eve 2024 and said they were eloping -- that marrying her would be his Christmas gift, since they’d never really had a good holiday before.

She says it all went down at a Valley Village, CA spot called Same Day Marriage, with friends watching on Zoom -- and the two later hit a nearby steakhouse to celebrate, believing they were officially husband and wife.

But Quinton - who has been recovering in an Atlanta hospital from a spinal stroke - and his brother Jarred aren’t buying the fairytale. In a joint statement responding to the photos, they tell TMZ, "We don’t entertain fraud."