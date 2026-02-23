Quinton Aaron Photos From Spiritual Wedding to 'Wife'
Quinton Aaron Photos From Spiritual Wedding to 'Wife'
Quinton Aaron’s relationship with his now-estranged ex Margarita Aaron has completely unraveled since his spinal stroke -- but newly obtained photos show a very different vibe back when they said "I do" in their "spiritual wedding."
In the pics, Margarita’s rocking a massive sparkler and cozying up to Quinton inside a chapel from December 2024 -- paperwork getting signed, car selfies, celebratory food, smiles all around ... basically full newlywed energy!
As we reported ... Margarita claims she gave Quinton a heads up that her marriage to her ex-husband might not be officially over because her ex was the last one with the paperwork. Whatever the case, Quinton and Margarita still went forward with a ceremony and signed marriage documents. Margarita says they were just hopeful and head-over-heels, and very much looked it in the pics.
Margarita is now reflecting on the day, telling TMZ Quinton woke her up on Christmas Eve 2024 and said they were eloping -- that marrying her would be his Christmas gift, since they’d never really had a good holiday before.
She says it all went down at a Valley Village, CA spot called Same Day Marriage, with friends watching on Zoom -- and the two later hit a nearby steakhouse to celebrate, believing they were officially husband and wife.
But Quinton - who has been recovering in an Atlanta hospital from a spinal stroke - and his brother Jarred aren’t buying the fairytale. In a joint statement responding to the photos, they tell TMZ, "We don’t entertain fraud."
As we reported, Quinton's family claims Margarita allegedly represented herself as Quinton’s legal wife to medical staff and helped make decisions after his spinal stroke. Quinton has since broken his silence in a statement, telling TMZ he was "disappointed" to hear his wife was still married to another man.