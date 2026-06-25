Tennis Legend Chris Evert Reveals Cancer Return, Surgery

Chris Evert says she underwent surgery and will begin chemotherapy shortly after a scan showed her ovarian cancer returned ... but the tennis legend is vowing once again to kick the disease's ass.

"I have always believed in being open and honest about my health journey. This past weekend, after undergoing CT and PET scans, I learned that my ovarian cancer has returned," the 71-year-old wrote.

"I have already undergone surgery as the first step in my treatment and recovery, and will begin chemotherapy in the coming weeks."

The 18x Grand Slam winner went on to explain that she will not be attending Wimbledon this year -- which starts on Monday in London -- a tourney she won three times ('74, '76, '81).

Despite the awful health news, Evert doesn't plan to roll over ... she's going to fight.

"Ovarian cancer is relentless, but I will stay optimistic and determined in continuing to fight this battle," Chris wrote, before thanking everyone from her family and friends to fans and her medical team.

Unfortunately, it's not the first time Evert has been diagnosed with cancer. She successfully beat the disease twice, in 2021 and 2023.