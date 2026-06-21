Serena Williams to Play Singles at Wimbledon

Serena Williams is fully back in the tennis fold ... not only is she playing doubles at Wimbledon with her sister Venus -- she's looking to add to her singles trophy case too.

Tournament officials announced Sunday Serena will play solo at the event after receiving a wild card entry.

Serena's immersed herself back into tennis over the last month ... playing doubles matches at the HSBC Championships tournament in England and then the Berlin Open.

She and her partner, 19-year-old Victoria Mboko, were supposed to play a quarterfinal match at the HSBC ... but Mboko injured her knee during a singles match and the two had to forfeit.

Serena and Karolína Muchová were knocked out in the round of 16 at the Berlin Open. After the loss, Serena avoided questions about whether she would return to singles tennis.

As we already told you ... Serena and Venus are renewing their doubles partnership for Wimbledon where they last played together in 2022. They've won 6 of their 14 Grand Slam doubles titles there.

Serena's also enjoyed a ton of success as a solo player at Wimbledon ... having won 7 of her 23 Grand Slam titles there over the years.