Donald Trump Jr. Pays Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle $7.6M to Buy Her Out of Florida Mansion

Donald Trump Jr. is officially cutting one of the last big financial ties to ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle ... shelling out $7.6 Million to buy her out of the Florida mansion they once shared.

According to a deed filed Monday and reported by The Palm Beach Post, Don Jr. paid Guilfoyle the hefty sum for her share of their waterfront estate in Jupiter's ultra-exclusive Admirals Cove community ... with the deal closing July 25.

The former couple bought the sprawling pad together for $9.7 Million in 2021, back when they were still very much an item. The place clocks in at more than 11,000 square feet with 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms ... plus a pool, private dock, elevator, and plenty of waterfront views.

Don Jr. and Kimberly's engagement quietly ended in 2024 after years together. And, while there was no divorce -- they never actually married -- Don Jr. has certainly moved on ... he said "I do" to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson in May.

Meanwhile, Kimberly has moved on geographically, too ... she's now serving as the U.S. ambassador to Greece.