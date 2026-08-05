David Hearn Rips Trump, Wants Reflecting Pool Case To Go Away Forever
Ex-Olympian David Hearn Trump's Bogus Reflecting Pool Case Needs To Be Drained For Good!!!
Ex-Olympian David Hearn says President Trump's big mouth makes him wary of Jeanine Pirro dismissing his Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool vandalism case but keeping open the possibility of bringing it again ... he says it needs to go away for good, because he doesn't trust Trump to snuff out the witch hunt torches.
In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Hearn says the case against him has always been political and devoid of any strong facts ... and he says Trump is doing little to lower the temperature.
After Pirro moved to drop the charges, Trump said she "choked" under pressure ... and he continues to bang the drum that the Reflecting Pool was damaged by vandals, not shoddy installation -- as Pirro said in her papers.
Add in the fact Trump's still making veiled threats at Pirro's job ... and it's no surprise Hearn wants his case thrown out for good, and for prosecutors to be banned from reviving the criminal charges against him in the future.
In her docs, Pirro asked for the case to be dismissed without prejudice -- meaning Hearn could be charged again later on -- but he wants the case dismissed with prejudice, which would close this chapter once and for all.
Absent a complete dismissal, Hearn says he's still exposed to continued harassment -- from Trump on down.