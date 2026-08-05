David Hearn Rips Trump, Wants Reflecting Pool Case To Go Away Forever

Ex-Olympian David Hearn says President Trump's big mouth makes him wary of Jeanine Pirro dismissing his Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool vandalism case but keeping open the possibility of bringing it again ... he says it needs to go away for good, because he doesn't trust Trump to snuff out the witch hunt torches.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Hearn says the case against him has always been political and devoid of any strong facts ... and he says Trump is doing little to lower the temperature.

Play video content Video: Donald Trump Says Jeanine Pirro Blew It In Reflecting Pool Case

After Pirro moved to drop the charges, Trump said she "choked" under pressure ... and he continues to bang the drum that the Reflecting Pool was damaged by vandals, not shoddy installation -- as Pirro said in her papers.

Add in the fact Trump's still making veiled threats at Pirro's job ... and it's no surprise Hearn wants his case thrown out for good, and for prosecutors to be banned from reviving the criminal charges against him in the future.

Play video content 7/2/26 Video: Jeanine Pirro Details Former Olympian David Hearn's Indictment Fox News

In her docs, Pirro asked for the case to be dismissed without prejudice -- meaning Hearn could be charged again later on -- but he wants the case dismissed with prejudice, which would close this chapter once and for all.