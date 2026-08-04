Jeanine Pirro Brought Trump Box of Evidence Showing Reflecting Pool's Flawed Installation

The box Jeanine Pirro wheeled out of the White House wasn't from cleaning out her desk ... it was apparently evidence showing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool damage was the result of a crappy renovation, and not a vandal.

Sources familiar with the matter told CBS News Tuesday the U.S. Attorney for D.C. brought a box full of evidence that exonerated ex-Olympian David Hearn and other individuals from criminal vandalism charges, which she dropped.

The sources said Pirro brought the box to the White House on Monday in an attempt to prove to President Trump that her reversing course on prosecuting Hearn and others didn't mean she "choked."

The outlet reports the private meeting got heated at times ... but Pirro still has her job ... at least for now.

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As you know, all eyes were on Pirro yesterday when she rolled up to the White House just hours after DT completely tore into her over the Reflecting Pool debacle.

Trump said Pirro "choked" for walking back all that finger-pointing she did when she called a big press conference to announce the charges.

Play video content Video: Donald Trump Says Jeanine Pirro Blew It In Reflecting Pool Case

When POTUS met the media Monday, he was still convinced a vandal was to blame for what he called a 300-foot gash in the pool's lining ... but that was before Pirro showed up with her evidence box.

Pirro filed a motion Friday dismissing Hearn's felony case ... instead laying the blame on the pool's rushed renovation.

She threw the Interior Department under the bus ... saying they'd been sitting on evidence of a botched installation until after Hearn had been indicted.

CNN previously reported Trump was so pissed at Pirro, he was considering giving her the boot ... but the hammer is yet to fall.