David Hearn Pleads Not Guilty in Reflecting Pool Case Arraignment
Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Ex-Olympian David Hearn Pleads Not Guilty
Ex-Olympian David Hearn is officially telling the judge he's not the one to blame for more than $1,000 in damage to the now-infamous liner of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
Hearn entered a not guilty plea Thursday morning during his arraignment ... a move that's in line with the fact he told us "every American should be alarmed" after he was indicted.
As you know, this case is being prosecuted by U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, and she is adamant Hearn defiled the monument.
Hearn was arrested last month by U.S. Park Police for misdemeanor destruction of government property ... after the three-time U.S. Olympian allegedly reached into the water and peeled off some of the newly installed Pool liner.
He is among at least 4 people facing charges for allegedly tampering with the pool.
President Trump's renovations to the Reflecting Pool started in April, and it became an utter fiasco -- first, algae infestation turned the water green, then the pool liner peeled off shortly after it was installed ... and finally, the prez had to order fencing and security up the wazoo around the pool to deter supposed vandals.
But for ex-Olympic canoeist Hearn, this is far from water under the bridge, as he now faces up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.