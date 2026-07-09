Ex-Olympian David Hearn is officially telling the judge he's not the one to blame for more than $1,000 in damage to the now-infamous liner of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Hearn entered a not guilty plea Thursday morning during his arraignment ... a move that's in line with the fact he told us "every American should be alarmed" after he was indicted.

Play video content Video: Jeanine Pirro Details Former Olympian David Hearn's Indictment Fox News

As you know, this case is being prosecuted by U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, and she is adamant Hearn defiled the monument.

Hearn was arrested last month by U.S. Park Police for misdemeanor destruction of government property ... after the three-time U.S. Olympian allegedly reached into the water and peeled off some of the newly installed Pool liner.

He is among at least 4 people facing charges for allegedly tampering with the pool.

Play video content Video: TMZ DC Follows Trump's Lead For Reflecting Pool Vandalism, But It's BS TMC DC

President Trump's renovations to the Reflecting Pool started in April, and it became an utter fiasco -- first, algae infestation turned the water green, then the pool liner peeled off shortly after it was installed ... and finally, the prez had to order fencing and security up the wazoo around the pool to deter supposed vandals.