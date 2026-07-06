White House Says Same Company Will Do New Renovations On Reflecting Pool

Play video content Video: White House Says Same Company Will Handle New Reflecting Pool Renovations CNN

Guess the Trump Administration does believe in second chances ... because they are going to be using the same company to perform more repairs on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Check out the clip ... Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum -- responsible for overseeing national parks and landmarks' maintenance -- was on CNN Monday and told Dana Bash the company that installed the liner earlier this year "did a fantastic job" and will be performing a new set of repairs.

He is also adamant the pool liner that was peeled out of the water was the work of vandals ... which is exactly what President Trump claimed since this whole fiasco started.

Secretary Burgum hasn't announced any date for the new repairs to begin ... but bear in mind, this is the same company whose pool liner peeled off shortly after being installed ... with the water infested with algae.

If you remember, the initial cost of this botched renovation project was 14.7 million taxpayer dollars ... and that amount ballooned into over $16 million since then.

To pour salt on the wound ... there has also been the official charge and indictment of ex-Olympian David Hearn for allegedly vandalizing the pool when he went to touch the water.