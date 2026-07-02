Former Olympic Canoeist David Hearn Blasts Indictment In Reflecting Pool Case

David Hearn is blasting the grand jury indictment that led to a felony charge against him after his Reflecting Pool arrest ... he says he's innocent and "these charges are outrageous and should be alarming to every American."

The former Olympian's legal team tells TMZ ... "This indictment reflects the Administration’s effort to shift blame for their own failures. On the eve of our nation's Independence Day, Americans should be deeply concerned by the misuse of government power against an ordinary citizen based on a concocted narrative. The justice system exists to determine facts, not to provide political cover."

As we reported ... Hearn was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of destruction of federal property worth $1,000 or more.

Play video content Video: Jeanine Pirro Details Former Olympian David Hearn's Indictment Fox News

The case is being prosecuted by Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia ... she's adamant Hearn defiled the monument when he allegedly ripped a piece of liner out of the Pool.

Hearn was arrested for the alleged vandalization a couple weeks ago. The 67-year-old was held at the Park Police facility for about five hours before he was released that same day.

Since then, the Olympian has held his stance he did not destroy, break, or peel off any portion of the Reflecting Pool.