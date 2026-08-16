Gun-Wielding Granny in Viral Ross Video Could Face Assault Probe, Cops Say

The granny who appeared to pull a gun on a suspected Ross shoplifter has been tracked down by police ... but she's not necessarily in the clear, TMZ has learned.

A Tucson Police Department PIO tells TMZ ... officers have made contact with the armed bystander seen in the viral video -- and a potential aggravated-assault investigation could hinge on cops finding the alleged thief.

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Police tell us the August 1 incident began with a reported shoplifting around 10 AM. Officers responded, collected statements and reviewed video ... but the suspect was nowhere to be found.

The confrontation exploded online after video showed the man walking out of Ross with suitcases, backpacks and purses as the store alarm blared.

An elderly woman then followed him into the parking lot and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at him ... turning an alleged shoplifting into a potentially much more serious case.

Here’s where it gets complicated ... TPD tells TMZ the department has documented a potential aggravated assault, but currently has no victim for that possible charge because the suspected shoplifter has not been identified or located.

Cops say they need to find and interview him -- if he chooses to cooperate -- before that part of the investigation can move forward.