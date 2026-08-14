Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Busts a Move at Black Entrepreneur State Fair

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey decided to show the people what he's working with on the dance floor ... and, well, it's ... something.

Mayor Frey showed off his moves at the Black Entrepreneur State Fair in Minneapolis ... dancing as Chingy's 2003 hit "Right Thurr" blasted over the speakers.

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Video shows the mayor rocking sunglasses and a button-down while bouncing around, swinging his arms and working his hips ... and while nobody's mistaking him for a backup dancer, the man was clearly feeling himself.

At one point, Frey gets a little encouragement from the emcee and keeps the routine rolling ... throwing even more enthusiasm into his moves as the camera captures the whole thing.

The clip has since made the rounds online, where Frey's dancing has drawn plenty of attention ... though this isn't exactly his first time cutting loose in public.

Frey previously went viral for dancing at a Somali Independence Day celebration last year and showed off some more moves while campaigning for reelection in 2025.

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Frey's got plenty of moves ... we'll let you decide whether they're the right ones.