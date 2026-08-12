Chris Brown Pulls Woman's Hair During NSFW Concert Scene, on Video

Chris Brown grabbed a fistful of a fan's hair and dry humped the crap out of her booty during a simulated sex scene on stage ... putting on a steamy show at his Toronto tour stop with Usher ... and it's all on video.

Breezy's been bringing girls onstage to get freaky when he performs "Take You Down" ... and Tuesday night was certainly no exception.

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Chris got a little rough with a fan at Rogers Stadium, grabbing her ponytail and pulling before really going at it ... switching positions and thrusting from behind as she backed up on him.

It was so NSFW that you'd think they'd want a little privacy, instead of an audience of tens of thousands of people.

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Contrast this with the Tennessee woman who was bummed when she was picked to go onstage for Usher's set instead of Chris' ... remember, Usher gave her the boot!

Chris gave this lady something else entirely ... and there's another show in Toronto tonight ... so it will be interesting if she's back for more.