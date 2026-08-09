Usher Addresses Clone Allegations After Online Speculation, Denies Rumors

Usher is laughing off an internet conspiracy theory claiming a body double or clone performed for him during his show over the weekend.

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The singer addressed the bizarre speculation directly on social media after fans began questioning whether the man onstage for Night 1 of Usher and Chris Brown’s show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey was actually Usher ... taking to the comments section to say “Ya'll are funny .... clone? They can’t clone this??"

Usher added "How y’all come up with this. A.I. ain't that advanced."

The comment came after footage from the performance circulated online from Friday night's show, with some viewers apparently convinced something looked different about the longtime R&B superstar -- from his facial features to his overall body language.

Usher clearly isn’t buying the theory ... and seemed to have fun with the speculation rather than take it too seriously. The singer, who has spent decades performing around the world, has remained a major presence onstage.

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The clone chatter comes as Usher has faced a separate wave of attention over a recent awkward onstage encounter with a female fan. Video circulating online appeared to show the woman looking like she would rather be anywhere else than onstage with Usher ... prompting a flurry of reactions on social media.

Play video content Video: Viral Usher Fan Admits She Was Trying to Get on Stage With Chris Brown TMZ.com

The viral fan, Gabrielle Cheyenne, later hopped on "TMZ Live" said she would have preferred to be brought onstage by Chris Brown instead ... adding another layer to the conversation surrounding Usher’s recent shows.