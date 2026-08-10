Kristen Stewart Gets High for Korean BBQ With Viral Foodie

Let's Get High and Get Our Grill On!!!

Play video content Video: Kristen Stewart Lights Up Before Korean BBQ Date With Viral Foodie

Kristen Stewart is taking movie promotion to a higher level ... popping a THC gummy before Korean BBQ ... and letting the munchies handle the rest.

The 'Wrong Girls' star joined viral foodie Natasha Zhatko -- better known online as natashahasthemunchies -- for her latest baked bite, she's hitting Soot Bull Jip in L.A.'s Koreatown after taking gummies outside.

Kristen says she's happy to be doing movie promo with somebody else who's "high and awkward" ... admitting she's usually the only one bringing that energy.

Her costar, Alia Shawkat, is also along for the ride ... taking charge of the barbecue while the gummies seemingly take charge of the conversation.

The chatter drifts from how Kristen and Alia got their start to pork blood and other smoky subjects ... before Natasha reveals her dream guests are Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.

Natasha eventually asks the question "everybody wants to know" ... whether Kristen and Alia have officially been invited into the Illuminati ... and the pair actually gives a response.