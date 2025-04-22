Dylan Meyer Flashes Gold Wedding Band After She Weds Kristen Stewart

Dylan Meyer is now happily married to Kristen Stewart ... and she's showing off her gold wedding band for the world to see.

TMZ obtained a photo of Dylan dressed casually in a T-shirt and sweatpants outside her Los Angeles home -- flashing her shiny new ring --- after she tied the knot with the famous actress in a private ceremony Sunday.

The photog snapped the pic Monday and it captures Dylan greeting an Uber Eats delivery driver, who handed her food from Joe & the Juice cafe.

Dylan then turned and walked back inside her house, seemingly in a relaxed mood. In case you're wondering, Kristen was never seen during the food delivery.

But we did see a lot of the newlyweds over the weekend. As we first reported, Kristen and Dylan got hitched Sunday afternoon at Mexican restaurant Casita Del Campo.

We're told it was an intimate affair, with Ashley Benson and her husband Brandon Davis among the notable guests at the wedding. TMZ obtained exclusive photos of the lovebirds saying their vows before kissing and hugging.