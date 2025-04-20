Kristen Stewart and Fiancée Dylan Meyer Get Married

Kristen Stewart is officially a married woman -- because TMZ has learned she and her fiancée tied the knot after going to a courthouse to obtain a marriage license.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... KS and her fiancée Dylan Meyer said "I do" during an intimate ceremony at her Los Angeles home on Sunday.

We're told Ashley Benson and her husband Brandon Davis were among the guests at the wedding.

Our sources tell us the actress and the screenwriter picked up their marriage license in Los Angeles County last Tuesday.

We reached out to reps for the couple for comment ... so far, no word back.

The pair first crossed paths on a movie set back in 2013, but it wasn’t until 2019 -- after Kristen’s split from Stella Maxwell -- that sparks really flew and they started dating.

They got engaged in 2021, with Kristen revealing on Howard Stern, it was Dylan who popped the question.

Just last year, Kristen told Rolling Stone they’d even been talking about having kids -- so with things getting more serious, it was only a matter of time before they walked down the aisle and made the whole damn thing official!