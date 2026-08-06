QVC Host Toni Brattin Says Network Had Her Back After Viral NSFW Slip-Up

Play video content Video: QVC Host Toni Brattin Says Network Supported Her After Viral NSFW Slip-Up TMZ.com

QVC personality Toni Brattin's viral on-air slip-up had social media in a frenzy ... but the longtime host tells us the network was nothing but supportive after the unforgettable NSFW live TV moment.

Toni -- who's been in the television business for 30 years -- says she tried to play it off in the moment after mistakenly saying "blow job" instead of "blowout."

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She says she immediately realized there was no taking the words back ... telling us she was hoping producers would switch to another camera, which is the reason why she comically froze for a few seconds before continuing the presentation.

Toni says everyone was able to laugh about it once the broadcast ended, revealing to us QVC approached her the following morning and reassured her.

According to Toni, the network was kind, thanked her for maintaining her professionalism during the awkward moment, and encouraged her to continue handling live television with the same composure she's shown throughout her career.

Toni says she didn't realize just how big the moment had become until a friend told her Jimmy Fallon had featured the clip on his late-night show. That's when she learned the mishap had officially gone viral.

Rather than shy away from the attention, Toni's leaning into the joke ... holding up a brunette version of the same wig she was presenting during the now-viral segment and had a message for Fallon -- she's been saving one just for him and says he should reach out so she can gift it to him for his birthday.

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As we previously reported ... the hilarious moment came as Toni was showing off one of her hairpieces ... walking viewers through its texture and wave pattern when things took a very NSFW turn. She told viewers, "It looks like you went and got a blowjob at your -- a blowout at your salon."

Toni then immediately realized what she'd said ... gasping "Oh my God" and laughing before trying her best to power through ... eventually ducking down out of sight as the giggles took over.