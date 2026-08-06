Michael B. Jordan Connects With Viral Granny Who Added His Photo to Family Wall

An adorable Oklahoma woman went viral after she added Michael B. Jordan's picture to her family wall ... the superstar called her up and gave her a thrill ... and now she's speaking out for the first time.

Here's the deal ... Mary Story found a super handsome magazine snap of Michael ... and as a hoot, she got it framed -- and displayed it alongside pictures of her grandchildren, declaring MBJ one of the fam. Her actual grandkids thought it was hilarious and posted about it on social -- and the pic spread like wildfire.

Turns out ... Michael took notice ... the "Sinners" star connected with her over FaceTime because he thought the gesture was so sweet and adorable, per WPLG Local 10.

In addition to the video call, Michael even sent her an amethyst necklace as a thanks for the wholesome moment, saying ... "I just love seeing three generations of beautiful Black women. This is great. Y'all are amazing. So much strength, especially from Tulsa."

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Naturally, Mary invited him over for a family dinner.