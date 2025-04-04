Michael B. Jordan & Hailee Steinfeld All Smiles at 'Sinners' Premiere

Play video content TMZ.com

Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld make sin look good ... 'cause they both stunned at the premiere of their new movie "Sinners."

The two stars hit up Manhattan's AMC Lincoln Square on Thursday for a first look at their highly anticipated new movie before going to the after-party at Aqua New York ... and, in exclusive video obtained by TMZ, MBJ looked right in his element -- grinning wide and chatting up everyone at the premiere.

He's a natural in a crowd ... laughing it up with some, chatting quietly with others -- and totally captivating those around him. Not exactly a shock given he's been one of the biggest stars in the world for a while.

Hailee wasn't the center of attention in the clip ... but, she did pose for pics and chat with a few acquaintances at the event -- while wearing a fiery red gown.

Also at the premiere ... writer-director Ryan Coogler, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Li Jun Li, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, Delroy Lindo and more.

"Sinners" follows Jordan -- playing twin brothers -- who hope to leave their troubled lives behind by going back to their hometown ... only to find a darker evil waiting for them.

The movie was set for release last month but had to be delayed due to post-production issues ... stemming mainly from shooting the movie on film.