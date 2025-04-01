Josh Allen Plants Kiss On Hailee Steinfeld At 'Sinners' Premiere
Josh Allen was all in on his fiancée while out at a "Sinners" premiere party Monday -- supporting her endlessly at the big movie event ... and even planting a kiss on her too!
The Buffalo Bills superstar traveled to Mexico City to show love to his soon-to-be-wife as she promoted her new Michael B. Jordan flick ... and he played the role of doting partner extremely well.
IT COUPLE! Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen share a kiss at ‘Sinners’ premiere pic.twitter.com/AXRzL40czx— Hailee Steinfeld Source (@SteinfeldSource) April 1, 2025 @SteinfeldSource
The footballer -- who rocked an all-black 'fit for the occasion -- watched her shine on the red carpet from afar ... before he stole a kiss from her as she had to be escorted off to her next engagement.
Josh Allen attended the ‘Sinners’ premiere in Mexico to support his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld pic.twitter.com/HawphP53ex— Hailee Steinfeld Source (@SteinfeldSource) April 1, 2025 @SteinfeldSource
It's, of course, a return of a favor of sorts ... as Steinfeld has traveled to many of Allen's games since they got together in the spring of 2023.
The two now seem to be destined for a lifetime of being by each other's sides at their biggest career moments -- as they're set to wed soon following their fall engagement.
It's all so cute ... you could say it makes ya wanna shout!