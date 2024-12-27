Josh Allen's MVP Chain Features White Gold, 27 Carats Of Diamonds

Play video content Instagram/@jerzeystar

Josh Allen's shining bright on the field and off of it these days ... as TMZ Sports has learned the new MVP chain he was gifted this week is absolutely loaded with gold and diamonds!!

Dion Dawkins and the rest of the Buffalo Bills offensive line doled out their Christmas present to their star quarterback earlier this week ... and Gabriel Jacobs of Rafaello and Co. -- the jeweler who made the piece -- explained to us the thing really is one of a kind.

Jacobs told us it's dripping in 14-karat white gold ... and has approximately 27 carats of diamonds in it (12 in the necklace and 15 in the charm).

As for how the idea for it all came about, Jacobs said Dawkins hit him up about it on Dec. 9 -- and after they settled on making a mini No. 17 jersey, the jeweler had it shipped off to Orchard Park by Dec. 20.

In addition to the precious gems ... the pendant also has all of the names of Allen's personal protectors etched in the back.

The 28-year-old signal-caller was clearly thrilled with it -- video Dawkins shared on Wednesday showed he was grinning ear-to-ear.