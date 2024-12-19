Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Dion Dawkins Excused From Bills Practice After Plane Crashes In Yard

Dion Dawkins fire
UPDATE

12:28 PM PT -- Dion Dawkins ended up making his way to the Bills' facility on Thursday afternoon ... and he told reporters in attendance he was saddened by the tragedy -- and he's praying for the pilot's family.

Bills star Dion Dawkins missed Buffalo practice on Thursday ... after a small plane crashed in his yard.

Authorities in Aurora, N.Y. say the single-engine aircraft went down at around 11:22 AM -- after it had apparently experienced mechanical issues.

Law enforcement stated the plane was engulfed in flames after it landed on the ground just feet away from Dawkins' residence -- and one person tragically died.

Neither Dawkins nor anyone else in the area of the wreck was injured, authorities added.

close proximity

Officials stated the plane was on its way to New York from Michigan. Further details surrounding the crash were not made immediately available. The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement Thursday afternoon it's launched an investigation into the matter.

Dawkins was excused from Buffalo practice to handle the situation.

The left tackle -- who's played all seven seasons of his NFL career in Buffalo -- has suited up in each of the Bills' 14 games this year ... and has had a large role in Josh Allen's MVP-caliber season.

Originally Published -- 11:27 AM PT

