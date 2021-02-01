Bills Mafia Donates To Dion Dawkins' Charity ... After OL Defended Josh Allen

Breaking News

You do right by Bills Mafia, they do right by you ... just ask left tackle Dion Dawkins, whose charity has been flooded with donations after coming to his QB Josh Allen's defense in the AFC Championship Game!!

You know the play -- K.C. Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor sacked Allen late in the conference title game last month ... which led to the QB throwing the ball in his face out of frustration.

Okafor then taunted Allen by standing over his body after the play. That clearly didn't sit well with the Bills, 'cause Dawkins and teammate Jon Feliciano rushed over to kickstart a shoving match.

Josh Allen has been fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct for flicking the ball at Alex Okafor’s head 😬 pic.twitter.com/qDuGLnvOji — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) January 30, 2021 @AhnFireDigital

Dawkins and Feliciano were both hit with $10k fines for the pushing attack ... while Allen was hit with a $15k penalty for the throw.

Naturally, Bills Mafia -- which will stop at nothing to find a reason to pull out their wallets for good causes -- decided to band together to thank Dawkins for having their QB's back ... with donations piling into the O-lineman's Dion's Dreamers charity.

“Josh is like my brother, and brothers stick with each other.” @DDawkins66 on defending his QB during the KC game, the play that sent @BillsMafiaBabes into action! Why they’re raising money for the left tackle’s charity on @news4buffalo .#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/bGL7KoQkgu — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) January 30, 2021 @KellyKhatibtv

So far, WVIB reports the crazed fanatics have donated $3k to the charity, which mentors young men and women in underserved communities.

But, it's not the dollar amount that matters, it's the fact these fans are ALWAYS looking to make an impact -- after all, Bills fans donated over $1 million to John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo after Allen's grandmother passed away.

Lamar Jackson's charity also received over $360k from the Mafia after he suffered a concussion in their playoff game on Jan. 16.