NFL's Patrick Chung Pleads For Help For H.S. Hockey Player Injured In On-Ice Crash

Patriots star Patrick Chung is urging people to help a high school hockey player who was seriously injured in an on-ice crash ... saying, "I couldn’t imagine as a parent having to deal with this."

The story of A.J. Quetta is heartbreaking ... the Bishop Feehan H.S. athlete slammed head-first into the boards during a game Tuesday night, and it's now unclear if he'll ever be able to move his body again.

School officials say he's currently being treated at Massachusetts General Hospital ... and now, Chung and others are pleading for donations for help with the boy's medical bills.

Chung shared Quetta's GoFundMe page on his Instagram on Wednesday ... writing, "Crushes my heart man."

"Whatever you can do to help with medical bills etc. $10, $20, s*** $1 is good, anything from all the people that follow me and have some kind of heart."

Chung added he's "donated my thousands" to help ease the burden off Quetta's family.

The Boston Bruins, meanwhile, threw their support behind Quetta on Wednesday as well ... writing in a statement, "The Boston Bruins are sending best wishes to Bishop Feehan hockey player A.J. Quetta."

"We are keeping A.J., his family, and the Bishop Feehan community in our hearts during this very difficult time."

Quetta's family had initially hoped to raise $10,000 for his medical bills ... but as of Thursday morning, they had received well over $250,000.