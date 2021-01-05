H.S. Hoops Star Shatters Backboard With Vicious Dunk ... Gets Love From Ref!!!

Breaking News

Ever seen a dunk so vicious it broke the backboard AND earned love from the game's ref?!?

Now you have ... 'cause Texas high school basketball star Tyler Stone did just that mid-game Saturday -- and the video is INSANE!!!

The scene all played out in Joshua H.S.'s game against Ennis H.S. in the Dallas-Fort Worth area ... when 6'3" Stone got the ball on a breakaway.

You can see in the clip, the senior guard rose up quickly to try to score before the two defenders chasing him could get to the hoop ... and what happened next was wild!

Stone slammed the ball through the rim so hard, it shattered the glass backboard -- raining shards all over the floor!!!

The crowd in the gym went from elated, to stunned, to downright raucous ... and the play was so cool, even the ref slapped hands with Stone afterward!!!

Don't worry ... nobody was hurt by the raining glass -- and seems officials were able to replace the hoop no problem, 'cause the game went on without a hitch.