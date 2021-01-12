Kentucky Baseball, Basketball Player Ben Jordan Dead At 22

Breaking News

University of Kentucky athlete Ben Jordan -- who played both baseball and basketball for the Wildcats -- has died, according to local reports. He was 22.

Details surrounding his death are unclear at this time.

The 6'9", 250-lb. Jordan was a star 2-sport athlete in high school -- he was rated the 97th best overall prospect in the country and third in the state of Kentucky for the Class of 2017.

He was named all-area in baseball and basketball during his sophomore, junior and senior seasons at West Carter High School.

The Kentucky native arrived in Lexington and redshirted in 2018, making his collegiate debut in 2019 ... appearing in 10 games and striking out 8 men.

As for on the hardwood, Jordan walked on to the basketball team in mid-October ... making 2 appearances with John Calipari's 2019-20 squad.

Cal released a statement on Jordan's passing, saying, "Our hearts are broken today."

"It is difficult for me to express and to put into words what a tragedy it is to lose a young person too early."

He added, "Ben impacted our team last season in so many ways with his kind heart, his big smile and his wonderful personality. He cared so deeply about this place and it meant so much to him to be a part of this team."

"We are grieving today over the loss of a teammate and a brother, but Ben will not be forgotten. We ask that everyone keep Ben and his family in their thoughts and prayers during this time as we try to find a way forward."