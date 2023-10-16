Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Bills' Damien Harris Taken Off Field In Ambulance After Scary Neck Injury

10/16/2023 6:37 AM PT
Getty

Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris was taken away from the field on Sunday night in an ambulance after sustaining a neck injury ... and the scene -- one that felt eerily similar to Damar Hamlin's on-field medical emergency -- was scary.

The 26-year-old was hurt in the second quarter of Buffalo's tilt with the New York Giants ... when he was trying to fight for a first down after taking a handoff from quarterback Josh Allen.

As he slammed his body into a pile of New York defenders ... he was wrestled to the ground -- and when he didn't get up, trainers raced in to tend to him.

They immediately stabilized him -- before strapping him to a backboard and loading him into an ambulance. At one point, he was able to give a thumbs up.

Getty

After the game, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Harris, thankfully, has full movement of his extremities.

"Things are heading in a good direction right now for Damien," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said.

No further updates on his condition were released.

Hamlin, who, like Harris, required an ambulance to leave the field when he was infamously hurt during a game back in January, watched the scene unfold from the sidelines -- and appeared very concerned for his teammate.

"It's really an emotional thing," Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins told reporters after the game, "and people be trying to act like we're unhuman like ... that stuff is real."

Getty

"It's very real."

Despite the terrifying scene, the Bills were able to beat the Giants, 14-9.

