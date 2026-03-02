Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Michael B. Jordan Among Celebs Snapped at Actor Awards Netflix After-Party

Actor Awards Michael B. Jordan & More Take Over Netflix Bash!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Stars Hang Out At The Actor Awards Netflix Afterparty
Michael B. Jordan was cheesin' from ear to ear over that Best Actor win -- and he didn’t waste a second taking the victory lap at The Actor Awards after-party, rolling deep with a swarm of A-listers.

The Netflix-hosted bash was an absolute scene -- Keri Russell was toasting her own trophy, living it up and working the room with "Marty Supreme" costars Odessa A’Zion and Kevin O’Leary.

It turned into a straight-up Hollywood roll call ... "The White Lotus" faves Michelle Monaghan and Aimee Lou Wood making the rounds, while "The Pitt" star Noah Wyle was also out celebrating a big win.

Do yourself a favor and scroll the gallery ... we’re barely scratching the surface. Kate Hudson, Rose Byrne and plenty more were in the mix!

