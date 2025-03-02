Samuel L. Jackson, Adrien Brody & More Stars Party at Giorgio Armani Pre-Oscars Bash

Play video content TMZ.com

Giorgio Armani held a pre-Oscars soiree Saturday night ... bringing out a massive contingent of big-name stars to party hard, including Samuel L. Jackson and Adrien Brody.

TMZ obtained exclusive video from inside the Beverly Hills celebration, where Samuel and Adrien mingled with Kristen Bell, Georgina Chapman, Dolph Lundgren, and John Lithgow.

In the video you see Samuel laughing with party guests while John and Adrian also mingle inside and chat with guests.

Eiza Gonzalez, Madelyn Cline, and Lucas Gage were also part of the line-up -- along with Cooper Koch, Natalia Bryant, Marsai Martin, Barry Frediani and LaKeith Stanfield.

Some of the others mingling and rubbing shoulders at the bash were Madisin Rian, SAINt JHN, and WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick.

If this all sounds exhausting it's because it probably is -- it's the show-your-face part of showbiz.