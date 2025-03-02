Most Memorable Moments in Oscars History

The 97th Academy Awards may have a hard time keeping up with legendary moments from the past but the night is young, so grab your seats and brace yourself for one of Hollywood's biggest nights!

Of course Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage quickly went viral back in 2022, as did the 2017 award mishap with "La La Land" and "Moonlight."

Heading back to 1963, actor and director Sidney Poitier became the first Black man to win an Oscar in the best actor category for his role in "Lilies of the Field."

Here's a blast from the past ... Actors and animators Trey Park and Matt Stone hit the Oscars red carpet not only on LSD, but they sported the iconic 2000 outfits of Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The selfie heard around the world ... when Ellen DeGeneres snagged a bunch of A-listers at the 2014 Academy Awards for a selfie, but of course who better to snap the selfie than hottie Bradley Cooper 😜?!

And, to go out with a BANG ... Who can forget John Cena presenting the Best Costume Design category practically nude?!