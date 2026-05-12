Lil Rel Blasts Tony Hinchcliffe for 'Disgusting' George Floyd Joke at Kevin Hart Roast

Play video content Video: Lil Rel Slams Tony Hinchcliffe's George Floyd Joke Instagram/@comedianlilrel

The fallout continues over a controversial George Floyd joke made by Tony Hinchcliffe at "The Roast of Kevin Hart" ... with fellow stand-up comic and actor Lil Rel calling the moment gross ... and shaming the crowd for not booing.

Lil Rel posted his thoughts to Instagram on Tuesday morning ... saying he found the moment so "disgusting," he wondered what he would have done had he been there ... but he's pretty sure he already knew.

If you didn't watch Sunday's live roast on Netflix ... Hinchcliffe proclaimed to Hart ... "The Black community is so proud of you… right now George Floyd is looking up at us all laughing so hard he can't breathe."

Lil Rel -- who did the "Roast of Bruce Willis" back in 2018-- said he just can't wrap his head around why Hinchcliffe did the "needless" joke about a dead man ... and LR was also super bothered the crowd had no issue booing controversial NBAer Draymond Green throughout the night ... but there wasn't a peep when it came to rebuking Hinchcliffe's joke.

TMZ broke the news ... family and friends of Floyd are disgusted and pissed at both Hinchcliffe and Kevin for the moment ... KH, they say, should have told Tony to stay away from the topic, especially since this is the second roast in a row where Tony made a joke at Floyd's expense.

During the Tom Brady roast, Tony joked that Rob Gronkowski "looked like the final boss in George Floyd the video game."

George's daughter, Gianna, is 12 years old now -- she was only 6 when he died -- and a rep from The Gianna and George Floyd Foundation says she's being bullied in school ... so it sounds like the jokes aren't helping.