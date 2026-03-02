'Sinners' Star Omar Miller Gushes Over Michael B. Jordan's Actor Award Win

Play video content TMZ.com

"Sinners" star Omar Miller was riding high after the Actor Awards -- especially over Michael B. Jordan’s Best Actor win -- gushing to TMZ that you can’t keep a good man down.

We caught up with Omar -- who played Cornbread in the movie -- after Sunday’s ceremony ... and he made it clear how proud of Michael he is with the huge win. Even with that BAFTA slur drama hanging in the air from last week, he says the moment echoed the trauma and themes baked into the film itself.

Check the full clip -- Omar gives props to Michael for how he handled it all, standing tall next to Delroy Lindo and dealing with it like a true champion.