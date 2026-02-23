BAFTA Issues New Apology Amid Racial Slur Fallout

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) just issued another apology ... amid the mounting headlines of how they fumbled the handling of a racial slur shouted during the major award show.

As we reported ... Tourette Syndrome activist John Davidson was heard shouting the N-word during Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo's presentation last night. Host Alan Cumming did his best to address the incident, but plenty were still heated about what happened and how it was addressed.

Clearly, the Academy felt the heat ... because the organization just dropped a full-throated apology, saying in part ... "We take full responsibility for putting our guests in a very difficult situation and we apologize to all. We will learn from this, and keep inclusion at the core of all we do, maintaining our belief in film and storytelling as a critical conduit for compassion and empathy."

As they did the first time ... BAFTA attempted to explain Tourette's syndrome and why the word was unintentionally shouted ... but now we know that Davidson left the auditorium and watched the rest of the show elsewhere.