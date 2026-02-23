Delroy Lindo Says BAFTAs Didn't Speak To Him, Michael B. Jordan After N-Word Incident

Delroy Lindo is finally addressing that shocking moment at the BAFTAs -- and he’s making it clear he wasn’t thrilled with how it was handled.

The "Sinners" star says he wished someone from BAFTA personally checked in with him or Michael B. Jordan after Tourette Syndrome activist John Davidson yelled the N-word while they were onstage presenting at the BAFTAs Sunday evening.

Speaking to Vanity Fair at the Warner Bros. afterparty, Delroy said both he and Michael did what they had to do -- and that was keep it moving and calmly finish presenting their award.

While BAFTA didn’t approach them directly, host Alan Cumming apologized during the show. The BBC later said sorry too for not editing the moment out of the iPlayer stream, which was up for more than 12 hours.