Jamie Foxx Says Man Who Shouted N-Word at BAFTAs 'Meant That S**t'

That Guy Meant to Say the N-Word at the BAFTAs

Under an Instagram post discussing the controversial moment, Foxx wrote, "Nah he meant that s**t."

He followed up, writing, "Out of all the words you could've said Tourette's makes you say that?"

Davidson, who was diagnosed with Tourette's at 25, is the inspiration for the BAFTA-winning biopic "I Swear."

After his outburst, Davidson reportedly excused himself from the ceremony.

Cumming thanked the audience for their "understanding" and issued an apology, saying "Tourette Syndrome is a disability and the tics you've heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette Syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you are offended tonight."

"Sinners" production designer Hannah Beachler took issue with the "throw away apology," saying it "made the situation worse."