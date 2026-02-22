Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Turn BAFTAs Into Romantic Date Night

Now this is worth the price of Jenner-al admission! Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner -- and their PDA -- were a main attraction at the 2026 BAFTA Awards on Sunday ... turning another award show into an intimate date night.

Check out the pics ... the couple matched in elegant black fits for the event at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London. Kylie sparkled in a bedazzled dress, while Chalamet went with a classic tux and bow tie.

Kylie supported her man as he was nominated for Best Leading Actor. His nod marked one of 11 nominations for his film "Marty Supreme."

The two have gotten quite used to award show red carpets this year. We spotted them at the Golden Globes and the Critics' Choice Awards, where they also turned heads.