Tourette Syndrome Activist Shouts N-Word at Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo at BAFTAs

During Black History Month??? Tourette Syndrome activist John Davidson was heard shouting the N-word during Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo's presentation at the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday.

Michael and Delroy's professionalism kept the show going without too much of a hiccup. The two just calmly continued presenting the award for best visual effects to "Avatar: Fire and Ash."

But we're guessing the mood in the room was pretty dour after the shocking outburst, because host Alan Cumming issued an apology.

He said, "Tourette Syndrome is a disability and the tics you've heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette Syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you are offended tonight."

Davidson, who was diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome at 25, is the inspiration for the BAFTA-nominated movie "I Swear."

He made a number of outbursts throughout the ceremony, including "shut the f**k up" at BAFTA chair Sara Putt, and "f**k you" when the directors of "Arco" won for best children's and family film.