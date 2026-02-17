Nicole Curtis Faces Backlash at Her Kid's School After N-Word Controversy

Some parents at a SoCal school where Nicole Curtis volunteers as a room parent to her son's class have serious concerns on the heels of her N-word controversy... and at least one has gone to leadership demanding answers, TMZ has learned.

Here's the deal ... the HGTV star has been in hot water since a 2022 video leaked of her using the N-word while filming her popular show, "Rehab Addicts." She's was fired -- and has issued an apology.

But TMZ has heard from multiple concerned parents at her kid's school ... who tell us they're super uncomfortable with her working in the classroom as a volunteer -- and they think the school should at the very least address the situation with parents.

One parent pointed out there are children of color who attend the school ... and they're shocked leadership has been mum on what happened -- and the headline-making fallout.

Another parent told us they, along with others, voiced their concerns to the school administration ... who allegedly told them it was not a "school-wide issue," so there's not much to be done.

Nicole has been at the school since the 2022 leak ... and one parent told us it would be wise for her to read the room -- and take some time off to let emotions cool.

Nicole declined to comment.