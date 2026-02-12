HGTV's Nicole Curtis Is a Bad Person, But She's Not a Racist, Ex Says

HGTV star Nicole Curtis has one person coming to her defense after a video leaked of her using the N-word on her popular show "Rehab Addict" ... well, kinda.

Here's the deal ... the network shelved Nicole's show yesterday after the slur was made public ... and she later issued an apology, telling TMZ the use of that word does not represent who she is.

Ryan Sawtelle -- who worked on "Rehab Addict" and dated NC during the decade they knew each other -- told us he thinks Nicole's a bad person who treats others on the show like garbage ... so he's not surprised this video was leaked. He pointed to reports in the past of contractors suing her, claiming they weren't paid for their work.

However, he also added, “As much as I dislike her -- and it may be validating to see her get in trouble -- she is unequivocally not a racist. Nor has she ever said anything racially insensitive over the years we dated, and I have known her.”

Ryan -- who was actually holding the ladder in the 2022 episode clip when you hear Nicole blurt out the N-word -- told us she often used nonsensical words and gibberish to avoid cussing on the show … and calls it "unfortunate” she mistakenly blurted out the slur. RS points out ... “It was so unexpected, the crew laughed because we knew that isn’t her."

As for those who've labeled Nicole a racist for life -- and think Ryan's off his rocker for defending her -- RS tells us ... "Due to the fact I’d rather run a marathon barefoot on LEGOs than speak to her again, I do not care what anyone really believes. I am just telling you the truth. The bottom line here is that videos like this are not leaked to damage 'good' people.”

Nicole, of course, wanted to address Ryan's comments ... the good and the brutal.

Nicole tells TMZ ... "I appreciate that Ryan has admitted to the correct nature of the video. It is a manipulated, edited version. This footage was shot for my own use, documenting our house restoration. There was no contract with HGTV in 2022. This house was not filmed for HGTV in 2022."