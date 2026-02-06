Obamas Seemingly Respond to Trump's Racist Ape Video

Trump Goes Low With Ape Post... We Go Love!!!

President Trump is posting racist videos taking shots at the Obamas on social media ... and the Obamas are responding by posting loving videos about their relationship.

Barack and Michelle's Obama Foundation seemingly fired back at Trump with a super cute social media post looking back on their love story.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The post comes on the heels of Trump posting a video on his social media platform depicting the Obamas as apes ... which was met with swift blowback and condemnation on social media.

Under that heavy backlash, including from his own Republican colleagues, Trump ultimately deleted the racist post.

Barack and Michelle haven't said anything to Trump -- they rarely respond to his attacks -- but the video posted by the foundation speaks volumes.