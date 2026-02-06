Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Obamas Seemingly Respond to Trump's Racist Ape Video

Barack and Michelle Obama Trump Goes Low With Ape Post... We Go Love!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
President Trump is posting racist videos taking shots at the Obamas on social media ... and the Obamas are responding by posting loving videos about their relationship.

Barack and Michelle's Obama Foundation seemingly fired back at Trump with a super cute social media post looking back on their love story.

The post comes on the heels of Trump posting a video on his social media platform depicting the Obamas as apes ... which was met with swift blowback and condemnation on social media.

Under that heavy backlash, including from his own Republican colleagues, Trump ultimately deleted the racist post.

Barack and Michelle haven't said anything to Trump -- they rarely respond to his attacks -- but the video posted by the foundation speaks volumes.

The account mostly posts about people besides Barack and Michelle ... and they captioned this post, "Love is beautiful. ♥️"

