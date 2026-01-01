Donald Trump Says Exercise Is Boring, Would Rather Golf

President Donald Trump sees all you gym rats running on your treadmills and he just doesn't get it ... he thinks it's too boring.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, POTUS remarked, "To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me."

He clarified, "I just don't like it. It's boring."

Despite skipping the health club, Trump is set to turn 80 in June, which could be thanks to one of his favorite pastimes.

I know many in business and politics that work out endlessly, in some cases to a point of exhaustion. It is their number one passion in life, but nobody complains. My “exercise” is playing, almost never during the week, a quick round of golf. Obama played more and much longer.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2020 @realDonaldTrump

In 2020, he tweeted, "My 'exercise' is playing, almost never during the week, a quick round of golf."

Not only does he think traditional working out is boring, he's previously wondered out loud if it was self-defeating.

According to The New Yorker, the president argued that people are born with a finite amount of energy and once it's exerted, it's gone.