Donald Trump Says Exercise Is Boring, Would Rather Golf

By TMZ Staff
Published
President Donald Trump sees all you gym rats running on your treadmills and he just doesn't get it ... he thinks it's too boring.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, POTUS remarked, "To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me."

He clarified, "I just don't like it. It's boring."

Despite skipping the health club, Trump is set to turn 80 in June, which could be thanks to one of his favorite pastimes.

In 2020, he tweeted, "My 'exercise' is playing, almost never during the week, a quick round of golf."

Not only does he think traditional working out is boring, he's previously wondered out loud if it was self-defeating.

According to The New Yorker, the president argued that people are born with a finite amount of energy and once it's exerted, it's gone.

Just so you know ... there's no credibility to that claim, so don't cancel that gym membership just yet!

