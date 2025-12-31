Trump Attacks Kennedy Family Hours After Death of JFK's Granddaughter

Following President Donald Trump's abysmal ratings hosting the Kennedy Center Honors -- and the growing list of artists canceling performances at the venue due to DT's recent rebranding it with his name on top -- the president's retaliatory tantrum has begun.

Despite JFK's granddaughter, Tatiana Schlossberg, dying just hours earlier Tuesday, Trump took to Truth Social to flood his timeline with reposts of MAGA supporters mocking the Kennedy family.

One reads ... "The Kennedy Family have LONG neglected the Kennedy Center, btw. They don't raise money for it. They never show up. And the only Kennedy who has been there recently is a member of Trump's cabinet."

Another reads ... "The Trumps have always been supporters of the arts. The Kennedys are supporters of the Kennedys."

The Kennedys have neglected to respond to POTUS' most recent attacks. The latest posts from the family have been solely to pay tribute to Tatiana who died at 35 Tuesday after battling leukemia.

Tatiana's cousin Maria Shriver wrote ... "I return to this space today to pay tribute to my sweet, beloved Tatiana, who left this earth today. I return to this space to pay tribute and honor her loving and supportive family, who came together and did everything they possibly could do to help her."

She continued ... "I return to this space heartbroken because Tatiana loved life. She loved her life, and she fought like hell to try to save it."

As you know ... Trump's handpicked board voted to change the name of the John F. Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center earlier this month. Since then, the jazz group The Cookers, the dance company Doug Varone and Dancers, folksinger Kristy Lee, and jazz artist Chuck Redd have all canceled scheduled events following the name change.