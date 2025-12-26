White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Pregnant with Second Child

The White House is getting a new family member ... because White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is pregnant with her second child!

She announced she's expecting a baby girl on social media Saturday as she stood aside her Christmas tree cradling her growing baby bump that was accentuated by a body-hugging sweater dress. She raved about the upcoming addition to her family in her post's caption, writing ... "My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother. My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth. 🥹"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She then thanked President Donald Trump and his Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support and for "fostering a pro-family environment in the White House."

Karoline is already a proud mom to her son Niko, who was born in July 2024. She shares her children with her husband, real estate developer Nicholas Riccio.