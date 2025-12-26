White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Pregnant with Second Child
The White House is getting a new family member ... because White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is pregnant with her second child!
She announced she's expecting a baby girl on social media Saturday as she stood aside her Christmas tree cradling her growing baby bump that was accentuated by a body-hugging sweater dress. She raved about the upcoming addition to her family in her post's caption, writing ... "My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother. My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth. 🥹"
She then thanked President Donald Trump and his Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support and for "fostering a pro-family environment in the White House."
Karoline is already a proud mom to her son Niko, who was born in July 2024. She shares her children with her husband, real estate developer Nicholas Riccio.
She is the first press secretary in White House history to be pregnant while on the job. Congratulations!