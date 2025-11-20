Karoline Leavitt Says President Trump Was Just Being Honest Calling Reporter Piggy

Play video content Fox News

Honesty is the best policy ... at least according to Karoline Leavitt, who brazenly defended Donald Trump calling a female reporter "piggy," telling White House journalists they should appreciate the president's honest and direct approach.

Strap in -- the White House Press Secretary went full ride-or-die at Thursday’s briefing, doubling down on Trump’s jab and basically saying, hey, at least he was open and honest, which in her universe counts as "respectful."

When the Washington Post’s Natalie Allison pressed her on it, Leavitt elaborated -- saying Trump’s "frankness" is basically why he got re-elected, and insisting he only gets cranky when reporters lie and spread "fake news." And she claimed Trump's rudeness is preferable to the Biden administration's press dealings.

Leavitt even tossed out the idea that the press should feel grateful they get "unprecedented access" -- as if getting verbally body-slammed by the chief executive is some kind of VIP perk!

Play video content

ICYMI ... On Air Force One Friday night, Bloomberg News reporter Catherine Lucey asked Trump ... "If there's nothing incriminating in the [Jeffrey Epstein] files, sir, why not act?" Trump responded by pointing his finger at her and telling her, "Quiet. Quiet, piggy."

So the takeaway? According to Team Trump, getting publicly roasted on camera is "respectful," being called "piggy" is peak transparency, and if you’re not loving it ... well, maybe you’re just not spiritually aligned with all this "openness."