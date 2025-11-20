Donald Trump Plays Soccer With Cristiano Ronaldo in Oval Office in A.I. Video
Oval Office Soccer Ronaldo Bends It, Trump Pretends It!!!
He shoots, he scores… kinda!! Donald Trump was in full kick-back mode -- literally -- dropping an A.I. clip of himself pulling World Cup-level moves during his White House hang with Cristiano Ronaldo.
In a Thursday Truth Social drop, Trump served up a rare dose of humor ... posting the clip that kickstarted with a football -- ahem, soccer ball -- bonking him on the head before he and digi-Cristiano started flexing their header game and some fancy footwork.
The A.I. clip really went for it, turning the Oval Office into a full pitch, with Ronaldo and Trump cheesin' hard as they boot the ball back and forth like it's match day.
TBH, the clip low-key made Trump look like a proper athlete -- rocking a suit while supposedly keeping pace with one of the greatest footballers on Earth. Talk about A.I. doing some heavy lifting!
Then came the grand finale -- the fake duo turned to the camera, with Trump launching the ball right at it like the ultimate MVP!
Trump sealed it with a "GREAT GUY" shout-out in the caption -- making it clear their real-life hangout this week was a major win in his eyes... even if it was an algorithm carrying him across the goal line!😂