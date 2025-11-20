Donald Trump Plays Soccer With Cristiano Ronaldo in Oval Office in A.I. Video

Play video content

He shoots, he scores… kinda!! Donald Trump was in full kick-back mode -- literally -- dropping an A.I. clip of himself pulling World Cup-level moves during his White House hang with Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a Thursday Truth Social drop, Trump served up a rare dose of humor ... posting the clip that kickstarted with a football -- ahem, soccer ball -- bonking him on the head before he and digi-Cristiano started flexing their header game and some fancy footwork.

The A.I. clip really went for it, turning the Oval Office into a full pitch, with Ronaldo and Trump cheesin' hard as they boot the ball back and forth like it's match day.

TBH, the clip low-key made Trump look like a proper athlete -- rocking a suit while supposedly keeping pace with one of the greatest footballers on Earth. Talk about A.I. doing some heavy lifting!

Then came the grand finale -- the fake duo turned to the camera, with Trump launching the ball right at it like the ultimate MVP!