Cristiano Ronaldo Meets With President Trump At White House

Just weeks after Cristiano Ronaldo said he'd love to meet President Donald Trump, the international soccer superstar got his wish -- making his way to the White House for a black-tie dinner for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

The Portuguese striker and his partner, Georgina, were guests at 1600 Penn on Tuesday ... as well as FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Tim Cook and Elon Musk.

When addressing the folks in attendance, Trump couldn't help but brag about getting some serious "cool dad" points with his son, Barron, after linking him with the iconic athlete.

"You know, my son is a big fan of Ronaldo, wherever Ronaldo is here," Trump said.

"And Barron got to meet him, and I think he respects his father a little bit more now, just the fact that I introduced you."

It was a rare trip to the U.S. for Ronaldo, who now plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League ... but like we said, the guy wasn't shy about wanting the opportunity to chop it up with Trump in an interview with Piers Morgan earlier this month.

"He’s one of the people who can change or help change the world," Ronaldo said. "And that’s my main objective -- to meet Trump and talk about world peace."

