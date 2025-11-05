Cristiano Ronaldo Calls Luxury Car Collection an 'Investment,' I Don't Drive Them!

Play video content Piers Morgan Uncensored

Cristiano Ronaldo has a garage that would make a car museum drool ... but the international soccer superstar recently revealed his luxury whips are just for show -- 'cause he doesn't drive them!!

The Al-Nassr striker explained his stance on transportation in an interview on Piers Morgan's "Uncensored" this week ... claiming spending millions and millions on high-end vehicles is an "investment" -- just like an art collection or other interests.

When asked if he ever takes them for a spin, CR7 said that's not the point.

"Three weeks ago, I buy a car," Ronaldo said. "That is for collection. It's like you buy a frame. I'm not gonna drive that car. It's like investment."

He went on to admit he has no idea how many cars he actually owns ... but guessed about 40 or so.

As for his favorites in the lineup, he said the Bugattis hold the biggest place in his heart ... as they're "different beasts."

Ronaldo's so removed from his cars, he even revealed when he was recently in Madrid, he didn't even look to see if they were there.

"For me, the cars is not any more a passion."

CR7 DOES drive from time to time, though ... just not at his current spot in Saudi Arabia -- chalking that up to traffic being a nightmare in the area.