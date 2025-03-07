Cristiano Ronaldo Trolls Wannabe, 'You're Very Ugly!'
Before Cristiano Ronaldo buried a soccer ball in the back of the net during his game Friday, he stuffed one of his look-a-likes in a proverbial locker ... insisting the wannabe didn't resemble him one bit.
The troll job took place just minutes before Ronaldo's Al Nassr squad took on Al Shabab in Riyadh ... when a man wearing a No. 7 Portugal jersey got the footballer's attention from the stands as he was warming up for the tilt on the pitch.
The man flagged down Ronaldo and seemed excited to show him his red 'fit and Cristiano-esque haircut. But the 40-year-old gave him a response he no doubt wasn't expecting ... straight-up calling the impersonator "ugly."
"Bro," he said as he jogged toward the guy, "you don't look like me. You don't look like me. You're very ugly!"
Thankfully, the Ronaldo imposter took the comments in stride ... and the soccer star flashed a big grin that showed he was merely just chain-yanking.
Ronaldo went on to score a goal in the matchup just minutes later ... showing the pregame levity with the fan might have provided him so luck -- even if the guy's look needed some work.