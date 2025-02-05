40 Cristiano Ronaldo Shredded Shots to Kick Off His Big 4-0!
He shoots, he scores! Cristiano Ronaldo just hit the big 4-0, and he’s still serving up wins --especially when it comes to those shirtless selfies!
The man is chiseled AF, and we’ve got a whole gallery of ripped, shirtless CR pics that you’ll definitely get a kick out of.
While Ronaldo’s fine-tuning those abs on the pitch and in the gym, he’s also making sure his glow stays as golden as those trophies he's got.
Cristiano’s always having a ball -- especially when there’s a hot tub or pool involved, because let’s be real, any excuse to go shirtless is key for him.
The sauna, of course, gives him another reason to flex those abs -- and the sight? Absolutely goal-orious.
Sometimes … okay, rarely, it’s not just about him and his abs -- it's about him and his GF, Georgina Rodríguez. And clearly, they’re a match made in goal heaven, as the pics above prove!