Who Is Cristiano Ronaldo's Fiancée Georgina Rodriguez?

Cristiano Ronaldo's achieved plenty of goals over the course of his life, and it looks like he made another one in August 2025 -- because he got engaged to Georgina Rodriguez!

The professional soccer player and the model made their big news known by sharing a photo of the model's massive engagement ring on her Instagram account ... after eight long years of dating.

We're going to take a look into the background of the athlete's future wife and see what led them to make plans to head to the altar.

Rodriguez Works In The Fashion Industry

Rodriguez was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and she moved to Spain when she was just a young girl.

Although she's now a model and television personality, she started off her career by working in a Gucci store as a sales associate.

Ronaldo's now-fiancée eventually switched to modeling, and she was featured in a 2024 campaign for luxury brand Guess.

She's since become the focus of the Netflix series "I Am Georgina," which premiered in 2022 and follows her personal life, as well as the lives of her soon-to-be husband and their children.

Georgina And Cristiano Met At A Gucci Store

Remember how we said Rodriguez was a sales associate back in the day? Well, it turns out the gig helped lead her to Ronaldo, as they met when he walked into her store in 2016.

The athlete and the model quickly hit it off, and they made their first public appearance as a couple at the FIFA Football Awards in January 2017.

Oh, and Ronaldo's son Cristiano Jr. was also present at the event ... although it looks like Rodriguez settled into her role as a stepmother pretty quickly, because she's been pictured next to her fiancé's eldest son on numerous occasions ever since she started dating the athlete.

And speaking of pictures, Ronaldo and Rodriguez made their relationship Instagram official in May 2017.

Cristiano And Georgina Started A Family Of Their Own

The pair didn't exactly wait too long to start a family after that, because they welcomed a pair of twins named Eva and Mateo via surrogate the following month.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez announced they were expecting a third child in July 2017, and the model gave birth to her second daughter, Alana, four months later.

The couple decided to keep expanding their family, and they announced they were expecting a second set of twins in October 2021.

Although Rodriguez delivered a healthy baby girl named Bella the following April, her child's twin brother Angel died during birth.

Cristiano Made Things Official ... With A Giant Engagement Ring

Ronaldo and Rodriguez revealed they'd decided to make things official -- after eight years of dating -- when she shared the news about their engagement on Instagram.

The photo showed her hand resting on top of her soon-to-be husband's -- with a gigantic diamond ring on her finger.

Rodriguez wrote a short message ... "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives," translated from Spanish.